The Week the Quarterbacks Went Down

Week 2 cost Chicago, Washington and New York their franchise quarterbacks, rewarded the teams that hoarded veterans, and made a mockery of nearly everything Week 1 seemed to prove.
A Sunday That Bent the League's Future
On Sept. 20, the NFL's carefully built future took a beating in the span of a single afternoon. Caleb Williams pulled up untouched on a fourth-quarter scramble at a rain-soaked Soldier Field, tumbled to the turf and was carted to the locker room; Chicago initially feared the knee before landing on a hamstring strain that coach Ben Johnson called week-to-week the following day. Hours earlier in Arlington, Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow, the same joint he hurt a year ago, when his own left guard stepped on him at the goal line as the first half expired. A follow-up MRI on the elbow will decide whether there is ligament damage, and Washington is not expecting to have him for Seattle. Then Monday night made it three: Jaxson Dart's left knee buckled under a high-low hit against the Rams, sending the Giants' second-year starter to the medical tent and Jameis Winston into the game. Add in Sam Darnold's Week 2 absence and Kyler Murray's Week 1 concussion, and the opening fortnight has already made quarterback health the defining subplot of the season.
The Backup Economy Pays Off
While the injuries piled up, the teams that stockpiled competent veterans reaped the reward. Minnesota is 2-0 without a full game from its intended starter: Carson Wentz, in his 100th career start, ground out a 9-3 win at Chicago, and Kyler Murray has since cleared concussion protocol to reclaim the job for Week 3. Seattle tells the same story in kinder weather. Drew Lock, filling in for Darnold, threw three touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a rout of Arizona and has the Seahawks unbeaten. Coach Mike Macdonald batted away any hint of a controversy, insisting "if Sam can play, he's going to play," but Lock has bought his starter time to heal. The pattern runs league-wide, with Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Tyson Bagent all pressed into emergency duty on the same weekend. Two weeks in, the difference between contention and collapse is looking a lot like quarterback depth.
Two Weeks In, Week 1 Looks Like a Liar
A week ago the sportsbooks were busy rewarding Week 1 blowouts. Chicago, which hung 59 on Carolina, saw its win total jump, and the upstart Cardinals climbed the futures board. Both looked foolish by Sunday. The Bears managed three points and lost Williams in a 9-3 slog against the Vikings, while Arizona was flattened 31-7 by Seattle. The corrections cut the other way, too. Las Vegas is 2-0 after Kirk Cousins threw three more scores in a road win over a mistake-prone Chargers team now sitting at a stunned 0-2 despite all its preseason playoff talk. Cincinnati, riding the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection that had gone strangely missing in the opener, is also 2-0. And Dallas, beaten by the Giants in the opener, bounced back to hammer Washington 37-20 behind a record-setting day from Dak Prescott. Whatever narrative Week 1 sold you, Week 2 spent the afternoon tearing it up.
Atlanta's Quarterback Room Is on Fire — and Not the Good Kind
No team enters Week 3 in a stranger place than the Falcons. Kevin Stefanski would not name a Week 2 starter for days before going back to Cooper Rush, who promptly threw two more interceptions and lost a fumble before being benched for undrafted rookie Jack Strand in a 34-3 home loss to Bryce Young and the Panthers — the first pass of Strand's career was returned for a touchdown. Atlanta is the only offense in football that has yet to reach the red zone through two games. Relief may be close: Michael Penix Jr., sidelined since tearing his ACL last November, could debut Thursday at Green Bay, with Tua Tagovailoa also nearing a return from an oblique injury. The timing of the defense's decline is cruel, with cornerback A.J. Terrell landing on injured reserve. For a first-year coach brought in to steady the franchise, Stefanski is instead managing a four-man quarterback scramble on a short week.
Beyond the Box Scores
The week's news reached well past the field. The league lost two of its own: Ernie Accorsi, the former Giants general manager who engineered the Eli Manning trade, died at 84, and four-time Pro Bowler Fredd Young died at 64. On the business side, ESPN's Joe Buck agreed to an extension north of $100 million that keeps him in the Monday night booth into the next decade. There was legal fallout as well: Colts receiver Keenan Allen is facing a minimum three-game suspension after being charged in his August OWI arrest, and 49ers owner Jed York is likely to face league discipline following an arrest of his own. On a warmer note, Stephon Gilmore came back to Foxborough to retire as a Patriot. And one milestone to file away: even as Emmitt Smith allowed that Derrick Henry's rushing record is within reach, Henry was quietly held to 68 yards in Baltimore's home loss to the Saints — proof that history and any given Sunday rarely keep the same schedule.