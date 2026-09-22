The Week the Quarterbacks Went Down

Week 2 cost Chicago, Washington and New York their franchise quarterbacks, rewarded the teams that hoarded veterans, and made a mockery of nearly everything Week 1 seemed to prove.

A Sunday That Bent the League's Future

The Backup Economy Pays Off

While the injuries piled up, the teams that stockpiled competent veterans reaped the reward. Minnesota is 2-0 without a full game from its intended starter: Carson Wentz, in his 100th career start, ground out a 9-3 win at Chicago, and Kyler Murray has since cleared concussion protocol to reclaim the job for Week 3. Seattle tells the same story in kinder weather. Drew Lock, filling in for Darnold, threw three touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a rout of Arizona and has the Seahawks unbeaten. Coach Mike Macdonald batted away any hint of a controversy, insisting "if Sam can play, he's going to play," but Lock has bought his starter time to heal. The pattern runs league-wide, with Marcus Mariota, Jameis Winston and Tyson Bagent all pressed into emergency duty on the same weekend. Two weeks in, the difference between contention and collapse is looking a lot like quarterback depth.

Two Weeks In, Week 1 Looks Like a Liar

A week ago the sportsbooks were busy rewarding Week 1 blowouts. Chicago, which hung 59 on Carolina, saw its win total jump, and the upstart Cardinals climbed the futures board. Both looked foolish by Sunday. The Bears managed three points and lost Williams in a 9-3 slog against the Vikings, while Arizona was flattened 31-7 by Seattle. The corrections cut the other way, too. Las Vegas is 2-0 after Kirk Cousins threw three more scores in a road win over a mistake-prone Chargers team now sitting at a stunned 0-2 despite all its preseason playoff talk. Cincinnati, riding the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection that had gone strangely missing in the opener, is also 2-0. And Dallas, beaten by the Giants in the opener, bounced back to hammer Washington 37-20 behind a record-setting day from Dak Prescott. Whatever narrative Week 1 sold you, Week 2 spent the afternoon tearing it up.

Atlanta's Quarterback Room Is on Fire — and Not the Good Kind