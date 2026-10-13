The Unbeaten Win Ugly, and the Panic Button Gets a Workout

A week that left Minnesota and San Francisco perfect on defense and takeaways, sent play-callers tumbling across the league, and buried Philadelphia under its own injury report.
The Unbeaten Are Winning Ugly — and It's Working
Two NFC teams walked out of the week with spotless records, and neither did it the way you'd draw it up. Minnesota's defense smothered New Orleans in a 23-13 win that pushed the Vikings to 5-0, holding Tyler Shough to 96 passing yards and intercepting him twice. That it came from a team carrying one of the NFL's worst offenses only sharpens the point: Kevin O'Connell's group had entered the weekend chasing a 5-0 start precisely because its defense and turnover margin have done the heavy lifting all month. San Francisco stayed perfect the same way, cashing four Seattle turnovers into 21 points in a 32-29 survival test at Lumen Field. Brock Purdy and a veteran-heavy offense did enough, but it was the giveaways — and a late Eddy Pineiro field goal — that decided it. The 49ers also lost a receiver along the way: Deebo Samuel left with a hamstring strain that will cost him multiple weeks. If there is a through-line at the top of the NFC, it's that neither of these teams needs its offense humming to keep winning.
When Teams Panic, They Pull the Play-Caller
The week's most repeated act was a head coach reaching for the one lever closest to hand. In Houston, DeMeco Ryans stripped defensive play-calling from coordinator Matt Burke after an 0-4 start and took it on himself. The payoff was immediate and familiar — the Texans throttled Tennessee 26-3 for their first win, just as a defensive play-calling change had sparked their first victory a year earlier. Denver ran the same play on offense: Sean Payton reclaimed the play sheet from first-year coordinator Davis Webb only four games in, a demotion Webb called 'not ideal,' and the Broncos promptly rallied past the Chargers behind a defense that forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers. Not everyone got the bounce. Dallas, bleeding yards and still without a single interception through five games, brought in veteran Mike Pettine as a senior defensive assistant and moved coordinator Christian Parker to the booth — a shuffle owner Jerry Jones framed as support rather than rescue, insisting Parker isn't overwhelmed. And in Los Angeles, Chargers coordinator Mike McDaniel spent the week acknowledging the calls for his job as a winless offense kept sputtering. The takeaway: the intervention sometimes works right away, but only when there's a defense or a run game underneath it to catch the fall.
Philadelphia Comes Apart at the Seams
No contender had a worse week than the Eagles, and the damage ran from the front office to the training room. It began with six-time Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson announcing his retirement, citing his mental health — a decision ESPN's Stephen A. Smith mocked on air before issuing a full apology the next day. A day after Johnson walked away, Philadelphia traded two-time Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to Baltimore, installing two new starting linemen overnight. The backfield was already in ruins: Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and Tank Bigsby (core) went down the prior Sunday, the Eagles released backup quarterback Andy Dalton, and emergency starter Will Shipley partially tore his plantar fascia in London. The sum of it showed up on the scoreboard, where Cam Little's 57-yard field goal in the final seconds stunned the Eagles 19-17 and stretched their losing streak to three. The team that beat them is quietly one of the season's surprises: Jacksonville improved to 4-1 under Liam Coen on the back of a defense that ranks among the league's best — though the Jaguars paid their own toll, losing left tackle Anton Harrison to a knee injury that will require surgery.
The Cardinals Blink First
With the trade deadline a month out, Arizona became a clear seller, shipping former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston. The deal leaked in stages — reports of a finalizing trade over the weekend, then an unusual confirmation when DeMeco Ryans simply announced it at his own postgame podium Sunday before the paperwork was done, and finally the official terms Monday: Harrison and a 2027 sixth-rounder for a second- and seventh-round pick. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort called it a decision that was never easy, but the logic was plain. Harrison had slipped behind Michael Wilson on Arizona's depth chart and managed just five catches in four games, and the 1-4 Cardinals are staring up at a brutal NFC West. For Houston, it's a reunion — Harrison and C.J. Stroud were teammates at Ohio State — and a bet that a change of scenery unlocks a talent two underwhelming desert seasons never did. Arizona's weekend only underscored why it's selling: the Lions rolled through Glendale 45-21 as Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for six touchdowns.
Week 5 Was Decided in the Margins
Three games needed overtime, and one of them never produced a winner. The weekend's strangest result came in Landover, where the Giants and Commanders played to a 27-27 tie after both teams squandered winning field-goal chances in the extra period — New York by handing the ball to Cam Skattebo, who fumbled, and Washington by botching the clock entirely. Jayden Daniels, back from a dislocated elbow and playing in a brace, ran instead of throwing or spiking on the final snap, and time expired before the Commanders could kick; both Daniels and a still-furious Dan Quinn took the blame afterward. Buffalo and Los Angeles needed overtime too, with Josh Allen's legs and arm carrying the Bills to a 37-34 win — a game the Rams' kicking arguably cost them, as Harrison Mevis missed one try and had another blocked before the team reportedly moved to cut him for Blake Grupe. And in Atlanta, Tyler Huntley, starting for the injured Lamar Jackson, ran in the overtime winner as the Ravens rallied past the Falcons 30-23. On a weekend when the Jaguars' own last-second field goal had already set the tone, the lesson was old but worth repeating: in a league this tight, situational football and a reliable kicker are the difference between 3-2 and 2-3.