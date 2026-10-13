The Unbeaten Win Ugly, and the Panic Button Gets a Workout

A week that left Minnesota and San Francisco perfect on defense and takeaways, sent play-callers tumbling across the league, and buried Philadelphia under its own injury report.

The Unbeaten Are Winning Ugly — and It's Working

Two NFC teams walked out of the week with spotless records, and neither did it the way you'd draw it up. Minnesota's defense smothered New Orleans in a 23-13 win that pushed the Vikings to 5-0, holding Tyler Shough to 96 passing yards and intercepting him twice. That it came from a team carrying one of the NFL's worst offenses only sharpens the point: Kevin O'Connell's group had entered the weekend chasing a 5-0 start precisely because its defense and turnover margin have done the heavy lifting all month. San Francisco stayed perfect the same way, cashing four Seattle turnovers into 21 points in a 32-29 survival test at Lumen Field. Brock Purdy and a veteran-heavy offense did enough, but it was the giveaways — and a late Eddy Pineiro field goal — that decided it. The 49ers also lost a receiver along the way: Deebo Samuel left with a hamstring strain that will cost him multiple weeks. If there is a through-line at the top of the NFC, it's that neither of these teams needs its offense humming to keep winning.

When Teams Panic, They Pull the Play-Caller

Philadelphia Comes Apart at the Seams

The Cardinals Blink First

With the trade deadline a month out, Arizona became a clear seller, shipping former No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. to Houston. The deal leaked in stages — reports of a finalizing trade over the weekend, then an unusual confirmation when DeMeco Ryans simply announced it at his own postgame podium Sunday before the paperwork was done, and finally the official terms Monday: Harrison and a 2027 sixth-rounder for a second- and seventh-round pick. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort called it a decision that was never easy, but the logic was plain. Harrison had slipped behind Michael Wilson on Arizona's depth chart and managed just five catches in four games, and the 1-4 Cardinals are staring up at a brutal NFC West. For Houston, it's a reunion — Harrison and C.J. Stroud were teammates at Ohio State — and a bet that a change of scenery unlocks a talent two underwhelming desert seasons never did. Arizona's weekend only underscored why it's selling: the Lions rolled through Glendale 45-21 as Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for six touchdowns.