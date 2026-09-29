Broken Thumbs, Blown Leads, and a Walk-Off in Rio

The week of September 22 reshuffled the NFL's quarterback map, sorted the contenders from the pretenders, and thinned the ranks at nearly every position.
The quarterbacks fell, and the front offices scrambled
The most consequential thing that happened between September 22 and 29 wasn't a score — it was the steady sound of quarterbacks going down and front offices reacting. It began in New York, where an MRI turned Jaxson Dart's Monday-night knee sprain into MCL, PCL and meniscus damage and a season-ending surgery. Within days the Giants went shopping, acquiring J.J. McCarthy from the Vikings for a 2027 fifth-round pick even as John Harbaugh insisted Jameis Winston remains QB1; the oddsmakers barely shrugged at the move. To turn the page, New York also cut Odell Beckham Jr. after three catchless games. The carousel spun elsewhere too. Washington will be without Jayden Daniels for weeks after his second left-elbow dislocation in ten months — an injury the team is managing without surgery for now, though it may have to repair in the offseason. Tampa Bay lost Baker Mayfield to a dislocated thumb for at least three weeks, handing undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels the offense. And in Chicago, a Grade 2 hamstring shelved Caleb Williams for three to four weeks, pressing 38-year-old third-stringer Case Keenum into his first NFL action since 2023. Keenum's answer on Monday night — 247 yards, two touchdowns and a 27-7 dismantling of the Eagles — was the week's tidy reminder that the position humbles everyone's plans.
Three weeks in, the field sorted itself
The standings began telling the truth. The unbeaten ranks held, and their most improbable member calls Las Vegas home: the Raiders rallied past the Saints 35-27 behind three Kirk Cousins touchdown passes. The establishment held serve alongside them. Brock Purdy threw four touchdowns as the 49ers survived Arizona 36-30; Josh Allen ran in two more scores as Buffalo rallied to keep the Chargers winless; Kenneth Walker III scored twice as Kansas City controlled Miami; and Minnesota ran its record to 3-0. But the week's louder message came from the teams that fell. The defending champion Seahawks, winners of 12 straight counting the playoffs, were stunned 33-31 in Landover by Marcus Mariota and a Daniels-less Washington. Cincinnati's unbeaten start died in Pittsburgh, where Derrick Harmon strip-sacked Joe Burrow in the final minute. And the Rams blew a 16-0 lead in Denver, undone when Talanoa Hufanga returned Matthew Stafford's record 33rd career pick-six.
The attrition ran deeper than the passers
If the quarterbacks made the headlines, the position players supplied the grief. Miami's season took its cruelest turn when De'Von Achane tore his ACL on Miami's first series against Kansas City, ending the year for a back who piled up more than 1,800 scrimmage yards a season ago. The Giants, already reeling under center, feared a torn ACL for edge rusher Brian Burns, who went down in the fourth quarter against Tennessee. Earlier in the week the Jets had lost receiver Arian Smith to season-ending ACL surgery, and the Rams learned that reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett faces roughly six weeks after knee surgery. Add Nick Bosa's calf, a scare for Justin Jefferson that proved to be a sprain that may not cost him Sunday, and a week-to-week quad for Breece Hall, and roster attrition was the through-line of nearly every injury report in the league.
The NFL's Rio debut: a field fight and a walk-off
The league's first game in Rio de Janeiro delivered on the field and unsettled plenty off it. In the days before kickoff, the NFLPA's J.C. Tretter warned that Maracana Stadium's rain-soaked grass needed better traction and stability; the league's field director countered a day later that there was no need to worry. The game itself justified the trip. Baltimore shocked Dallas 34-31 when Tyler Loop drilled a 56-yard field goal as time expired, capping a comeback keyed by Lamar Jackson's late strike to Zay Flowers, who returned from a hamstring injury to play. The Cowboys, who had promised extra offense for the trip, instead flew home 1-2 and battered across a secondary that lost bodies all afternoon.
Off the field: closure, contrition, and a beer that wasn't
Away from the scoreboard, the week carried its usual mix of closure and theater. Nick Chubb retired as a member of the Browns and was honored during Cleveland's game against Carolina — 'this is where it's going to end,' he said of the city where his career started. Antonio Brown, once one of the game's most electric receivers, agreed to a plea deal that will spare him prison in his Miami attempted-murder case. Mike Macdonald spent a night apologizing to Sean Payton after off-the-cuff podcast comments about a 2024 cheating dispute surfaced publicly. And in the week's most absurd item, the NFL fined Kyle Juszczyk nearly $15,000 for what it called a beer-chugging touchdown celebration — a puzzling charge for a fullback nicknamed 'Juice' who says he doesn't even drink beer.