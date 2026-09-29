Broken Thumbs, Blown Leads, and a Walk-Off in Rio

The quarterbacks fell, and the front offices scrambled

Three weeks in, the field sorted itself

The attrition ran deeper than the passers

The NFL's Rio debut: a field fight and a walk-off

Off the field: closure, contrition, and a beer that wasn't

Away from the scoreboard, the week carried its usual mix of closure and theater. Nick Chubb retired as a member of the Browns and was honored during Cleveland's game against Carolina — 'this is where it's going to end,' he said of the city where his career started. Antonio Brown, once one of the game's most electric receivers, agreed to a plea deal that will spare him prison in his Miami attempted-murder case. Mike Macdonald spent a night apologizing to Sean Payton after off-the-cuff podcast comments about a 2024 cheating dispute surfaced publicly. And in the week's most absurd item, the NFL fined Kyle Juszczyk nearly $15,000 for what it called a beer-chugging touchdown celebration — a puzzling charge for a fullback nicknamed 'Juice' who says he doesn't even drink beer.